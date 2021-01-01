NEWS D12's Bizarre suffers a mini stroke Newsdesk Share with :





The 44-year-old rapper - who is best known for his work in Eminem's Detroit hip-hop group - was hospitalised after he had a transient ischemic attack, his manager revealed.



Alongside a picture of Bizarre - whose real name is Rufus Arthur Johnson - in hospital on his Instagram page, they wrote on his behalf: "Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update.. bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021.. (sic)"

Just four days ago, Bizarre was in the studio working on music.



The 'Purple Pills' star tweeted: "In the studio doing features ... email me at bizarresworld@gmail.com."



Bizarre has had really bad asthma since he was a child and had piled on the pounds due to being on steroids to treat the lung condition that causes breathing problems, and his weight has fluctuated throughout his life.



He previously shared: “I was always a little guy who had asthma all the way up until I was like maybe 14.



“Then I had a doctor had put me on steroids for the asthma. That kind of made me gain weight. But through my adult years, I’ve basically been through the same thing that you’ve been talking about up or down, you know what I’m saying?



“Doing good, lost 20 pounds. Then you relapse or give yourself a cheat day and your cheat day turns into three days and then two weeks. It’s like an ongoing battle, you know what I’m saying?”



D12 split three years ago, with Eminem declaring in his solo song, ‘Stepping Stone’, that the death of late bandmate Proof in 2016 led them to call it quits.



He rapped on the track: “Cause the truth is, the moment that Proof died, so did the group."