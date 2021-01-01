Cher mulling first virtual concert

Pop icon Cher fears she will never be able to narrow down her setlist for a potential virtual concert because she simply has "too many songs".

The Believe hitmaker is considering staging her first online solo show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but she is having a tough time deciding which tracks to include.

"Was thinking of doing virtual Concert.. Some Of My favorites that were Never Hits & Some that were....," she posted on Twitter on Monday.

"only Problem ... BEEN SINGING 50+ YRS... TOO MANY SONGS (sic)".

Cher may have been inspired to take the virtual plunge after participating in the We The People fundraising concert on Sunday, held to kick off the celebrations leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old singer recorded a video message hailing U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying, "I'm so happy. I can't tell you how happy I am."

Calling the Democratic leader "the right man for the right job, at the right time", she added, "I'm so thrilled. I know you're going to take the country in an amazing direction, and I know that you love everybody, because that's who you are."

Cher also celebrated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' historic role in Biden's administration, before telling the incoming Commander-in-Chief: "This is your time. Thank you for being here. I'm so excited."

Other special guests featured in the event included Carole King, will.i.am and Fall Out Boy.