Bow Wow responds to backlash after performing at crowded club during pandemic

Rapper Bow Wow has responded to criticism after a video circulated of him performing at a crowded club in Houston, Texas, on Friday night amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The clip showed the star taking to the stage at Cle Houston without a mask to perform his hit Like You, with the majority of the audience also going mask-less for the evening's entertainment - despite the fact the club's website states that masks are required inside the venue.

Scrubs star Zach Braff was among the famous faces to slam Bow Wow, sharing the video and writing alongside it: "I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow."

And responding to the backlash in a series of since-deleted tweets, the 33-year-old insisted he'd followed Covid-19 protocols until the moment his performance began.

“Man i been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on,” he wrote. “I promise my mask i wore in the club up until i got on the mic. That simple. Keep sanitiser on me at all times (sic)."

Bow Wow also claimed that he was tested for Covid-19 "twice" ahead of the gig.

He went on to insist that the rules surrounding entertainment and gigs during the pandemic differ depending on which state you are in, adding: "Man Texas is open. Atl (Atlanta) is open. I cant help I live in a city where we been open since last spring."

When one of his followers said that people are getting "tired of this Covid bulls**t... and wanna get out of the house", Bow Wow replied: "Agreed".