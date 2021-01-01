NEWS You Me At Six tracking towards second UK Number 1 album with 'Suckapunch' Newsdesk Share with :





You Me At Six are leading the race for this week’s Number 1 album with Suckapunch.



The Weybridge rock group’s seventh studio album tops the Official Albums Chart Update, having scored the most physical sales this past weekend. If the collection holds onto its momentum, it will mark the Josh Franceschi-fronted act’s second UK Number 1 album, and first for seven years, since 2014’s Night People.



Nottingham punk duo Sleaford Mods are in the runner-up slot at the midweek mark of the week, as lockdown-recorded album Spare Ribs starts at Number 2. The album is set to become their third UK Top 10 effort, and potentially highest-charting following 2019 studio album Eton Alive and 2020 compilation All That Glue.



US boyband Why Don’t We are on the cusp of their first UK Top 10 album with The Good Times and The Bad Ones at 4, and Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By is on course to rebound to 5 following the CD release of its B Side edition.



London post-punk outfit Shame are in line for their highest-charting album to date with Drunk Tank Pink (6), David Bowie live album LIVEANDWELL.COM could become his 35th Top 10 album (8), and Zayn Malik’s third studio album Nobody Is Listening is the most-streamed new release of the week (10).



American rapper Ashnikko is at Number 11 with her debut mixtape Demidevil, and Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard could claim their first Top 40 album with K.G. following its vinyl release at Number 21.