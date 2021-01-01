NEWS Myleene Klass won’t 'go backwards' and reunite with Hear’Say Newsdesk Share with :





It was claimed last month that the ‘Pure and Simple’ group – which also included Kym Marsh, Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw and Danny Foster – would be getting back together to mark 20 years since they were formed on TV show ‘Popstars’ and while the 42-year-old star confirmed she was approached about the possibility, she wasn’t interested because her pop career feels like a “lifetime” ago.



She told You magazine: “They asked me. I told them, ‘Go forth, with my blessing.’



“Look at where we are. We are mothers of blended families and second marriages and Kym’s a granny. It’s a lifetime ago.



“If I go backwards, I won’t know who I am. I hope it works. I will be cheering the loudest.’



Kym recently played down reports of a pop “comeback” for the band.



She said: "It was reported that Hear'Say are in talks to reunite to mark our 20th anniversary.



"The truth is that, while we have been talking and it would be nice to do something to mark 20 years, right now we don't have any plans to make a comeback.



"We've basically all reconnected during lockdown and have been chatting on Zoom and doing a bit of reminiscing, talking about the fact it will be 20 years soon.



"We've obviously all had much more time on our hands , so it's been lovely to catch up.



"Over the years, I've seen Myleene [Klass] and Suzanne [Shaw] at various events, and Danny [Foster] has done gigs for me when I've done charity balls for my late son Archie, but I haven't seen Noel [Sullivan] for 18 years! It will be lovely to meet up when we can.”



It had previously been claimed there was a “real demand” for the group to make a comeback.



A source said: “Hear’Say were one of the original reality groups to come good, and something of a cult band.



“Right now, there’s a real demand for nostalgia and feel-good celebrity — and Hear’Say fit the bill.



“The group exchanged a series of messages about a reunion, proposing a few tour dates and a couple of one-off TV appearances, as well as a possible ITV documentary.”



After forming on 'Popstars', the band had a huge hit with 'Pure and Simple' and released two studio albums in quick succession, 'Popstars' and 'Everybody'.



Kym departed the band in January 2002, with new member Johnny Shentall joining in February, before Hear'Say split in October of that year.