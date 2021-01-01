Lily Allen and Margo Price refuse to honour convicted murderer and music producer Phil Spector

Several celebrities have taken to social media to comment on the death of Phil Spector after the disgraced music mogul died over the weekend, reportedly following complications from COVID-19.

At the time of his passing, 81-year-old Spector was serving a 19-year prison sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003, with some stars taking the opportunity to remind followers the hitmaker was a convicted murderer with an allegedly abusive past who didn't deserve to be celebrated in death.

Country star Margo Price decided to share a few words of support for Spector's ex-wife Ronnie and shone a spotlight on the singer's 1990 memoir, Be My Baby.

"Congrats to Ronnie Spector for outliving her manipulative, abusive, murderous husband Phil, who held her hostage in her own home and forbid her to perform until she fled their home barefoot and escaped. if you haven't yet, read her book, it's one of my favorites," Price wrote on her Twitter account.

Lily Allen also spoke out against some of the glowing tributes paid to Spector in the press, posting: "Rolling eyes at all the journos deliberately downplaying Phil Spector being a murderer in their headlines (sic)."

Meanwhile, writer and director Judd Apatow also highlighted one such headline from TMZ, reposting the article titled, "Music Producer Phil Spector Dead at 81," and correcting the reporters, tweeting: "You mean - Murderer dead at 81."