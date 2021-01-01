Ronnie Spector: 'Phil Spector was a brilliant producer, but lousy husband'

Ronnie Spector has reflected on her life and career with disgraced music mogul Phil Spector, remembering him as a "brilliant producer, but a lousy husband".

Phil, who had been serving a 19-year prison sentence for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson, died on Saturday, a month after he was initially hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 81-year-old was famed for his Wall of Sound production style, which helped him score hits with the Ronettes, Ike & Tina Turner, The Crystals, The Beatles, and the Righteous Brothers from the 1960s to the 1980s but he was also known for his volatile behaviour and was accused of threatening a number of artists with guns during his music heyday.

One of his alleged victims was ex-wife Ronnie, lead singer of the Ronettes, who claimed to have suffered to years of domestic abuse during their six-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 1974.

After the news of Spector's death emerged on Sunday, Ronnie took to Facebook to share a few words about the prolific Grammy-winning producer.

"It's a sad day for music and a sad day for me," she wrote.

"When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone," Ronnie went on.

"So much to love about those days," she added.

Recalling that meeting him and falling in love with Spector "was like a fairytale" Ronnie admitted the dream romance didn't last.

"As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband," she commented, noting: "Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged."

She concluded her post by sharing: "I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever. Phil Spector 1939-2021."

Despite their troubled personal relationship, Spector helped the Ronettes soar up the charts with songs like Be My Baby, Baby, I Love You, The Best Part of Breakin' Up, Do I Love You?, and Walking in the Rain.