NEWS Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals' Don't Play battling Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License for Number 1 Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals' new collaboration Don't Play is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart, currently at Number 2. It could become Anne-Marie's highest-charting single as a lead artist, following 2018’s Number 3-peaking 2002. View Anne-Marie’s Official Chart history in full here. It could also be a personal best for KSI and Digital Farm Animals; last November the pair reached Number 3 with Craig David collaboration Really Love.



Last week’s Number 1 single, Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, is set to extend its reign at the summit to a second week.



Ariana Grande’s 34+35 is on track to hit a new peak – currently up eight places to Number 3 - following a new version of the song release last Friday featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.



Further down, three tracks are on course to reach new peaks this week: Tiesto’s The Business leaps seven places to 14, Nathan Dawe & Little Mix’s No Time For Tears also climbs seven spots to 15, and Goosebumps by Spanish-born producer HVME lifts five rungs to 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.