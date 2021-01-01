NEWS Maluma makes Elle U.S. history as first male cover star Newsdesk Share with :





Latin superstar Maluma has become the first man to grace the cover of America's Elle magazine.



The Hawai hitmaker makes history by featuring on the front of the February issue of the women's magazine, and he took to social media to celebrate the career milestone.



"IT'S MALUMA BABY!!!!!" the Colombian singer exclaimed as he shared a photo of the cover, on which he poses with green hair.



"Thank u @elleusa for making me the first male on the cover of the magazine, this means a lottttt to me (sic)! Let's keep dreaming and achieving".



In the accompanying interview, Maluma reflects on his 2020, which saw his fame skyrocket with collaborations with The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez, despite having to shut down his global tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"Of course 2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us, but I feel like this was my best year so far, musically, artistically, and personally," he said. "I feel like I was reborn."



"I was talking the other day with my parents, and they were very happy because I've stayed a long time (during the pandemic) in Colombia, but they were also a little bit worried because they didn't know what was going to happen with my work," he continued.



"My job is being on tour, but for me this has been very positive, being here in Colombia. I feel very connected again with myself."