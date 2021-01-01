NEWS Blake Shelton determined to lose 20 pounds before marrying Gwen Stefani Newsdesk Share with :





Blake Shelton has set himself a strict weight-loss goal ahead of his and Gwen Stefani's wedding.



The happy couple announced in October they are set to get married after five years together and, during an interview on Luke Bryan’s Apple Music show Party Barn Radio, Blake opened up his plans to slim down before the big day.



When asked on a scale of one to 10 what the chances are of him losing 20 pounds, Blake admitted, “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it, so it’s out there now. I can’t let people down.



“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror," he joked. "So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”



Blake also confessed he had major “confidence” that Gwen would agree to marry him ahead of his proposal, insisting, “I’m going with a 10, buddy.”



Discussing their wedding plans, Let Me Reintroduce Myself star Gwen revealed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the pair "have no plans because of the pandemic".



"It’s like, ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before!’," she laughed. "Now we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic. It’s like sitting around going, ‘OK, drag it out more!’”