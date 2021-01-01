Pitbull becomes NASCAR team co-owner

Rapper Pitbull celebrated turning 40 by becoming the new co-owner of a NASCAR racing team.

The Timber hitmaker has gone into business with Team Trackhouse and its owner, Justin Marks, revealing he's been captivated by the stock car racing world since watching Tom Cruise's 1990 film Days of Thunder.

"I've been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie 'Days of Thunder', now I'm an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team," he announced on Twitter.

"Thank you Justin Marks, (team executive) Ty Norris & (driver) Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale (Spanish expression for 'Let's go')!"

Trackhouse's star racer Suarez celebrated the news online, writing, "Welcome to the family amigo @pitbull. Daleeee!!! Big things are happening."

And NASCAR bosses also extended a warm welcome to the musician.

"Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing," they shared in a statement.

"We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport."