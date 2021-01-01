NEWS Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson has branded Idles 'harmless idiots' Newsdesk Share with :





The outspoken rocker previously accused the punk band of class appropriation, prompting their frontman Joe Talbot to hit back and call him a bully, and now Jason has taken their feud further with an apparent-swipe at the group in ‘Nudge It’, a song on their new album ‘Spare Ribs’, in which he sings about being “stood outside a high rise, trying to act like you’re gangsta”.



And though he claimed to feel “a bit bad” about the feud, Jason insisted his rivals need to be in the firing line because of their “terrible” music.



He said: “I do feel a bit bad because they’re harmless idiots really, like a UK Foo Fighters.



“When Joe called me a bully I sat back and thought about it for about two minutes, but then they released their new album and I thought, ‘No, this is terrible.’ You can’t come out with s*** and get away with it all the time.”



Jason is never shy to voice his opinions and has previously mocked the likes of Kasabian and Blur’s Alex James, so he doesn’t mind when his own critics hit out.



He said: “Oh God, loads. Ten bob billionaire, poseur, fake working class . . . the usual crap. You can attribute my outpourings to jealousy and bitterness, but it’s all part of the game.”



Sleaford Mods previously accused Noel Gallagher of selling out, prompting the former Oasis rocker to hit back with a “brilliant” tirade, describing the band as “just two guys, one clearly mentally ill, who’s just shouting . . . about f****** cider and f****** s*** chicken”.



Jason said of Noel’s rant: “That was brilliant. He also compared me to the Brown Bottle from Viz comic. I felt like he really got it.”