NEWS Anne-Marie reveals her first record was 'Mr Blobby' Newsdesk Share with :





'Mr Blobby' was Anne-Marie's first record.



The 29-year-old singer/songwriter admitted the novelty song by the character Mr Blobby was the first record she ever bought for herself, along with Brian Hyland's 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini'.



She told British GQ: "'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini' on tape and also 'Mr Blobby'. That was when I was really young. Then, later, my dad got me 'Jagged Little Pill' on CD from a charity shop. That was it. I was in love with Alanis Morissette, in love with music. My dad played music every day. He’d work such long hours, so his freedom would be coming home and banging in the music really loud. Seeing his joy in it made me interested in why it made him so happy. I really concentrated on what Morissette was saying in the lyrics."



Anne-Marie also admitted she has always suffered with self-doubt.



She explained: "Rudimental discovering me and telling me, while I was in college, that they wanted me to come on tour with them was a really big thing. I’ve always been really anxious about it. I have huge self-doubt. Even when people told me I was good, I wouldn’t believe it. People might think that’s just me being humble, but honestly, it’s been a massive problem. I think if I actually believed in myself I could be one of the biggest pop stars in the world. I really struggle with imposter syndrome and what I’m able to do.



"As I was saying, though, after last year, when I had loads of therapy and tried to figure out that part of me, things are better. I’ve got a show coming up in Dubai and it’s the first time when anxiousness isn’t taking over. Right now I’m just thinking, 'Wow, I’m so lucky to be able to get on stage and perform in front of all these people.' It’s the first time my brain has switched into the excitement of doing it. It sounds cliche but 2020 has definitely changed my life."