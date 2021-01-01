NEWS Lil' Kim will use her music business knowledge to help guide 'superstar' daughter Newsdesk Share with :





Lil' Kim will use her own experiences in the music industry to help guide her six-year-old daughter Royal, if she chooses to follow in her mother's famous footsteps.



The legendary rapper shares Royal with fellow musician Mr. Papers, and told Entertainment Tonight that her child is already showing signs of having star potential.



But when it comes to whether or not she'd want to see her daughter become a music star like her, Kim feels confident that she could help Royal find her own direction.



"(I'd) have to support her. I can't be a hypocrite," she said, calling Royal a "super superstar". "But some of the stuff that I know now, I will guide her and direct her so that she don't make the same mistakes that I made. Also, I may suggest a different route than me."



Kim also revealed that while she always comes across as super confident, it was "really hard" for her to transform herself from a "little girl with a tiny voice" into the superstar she is today.



"So (Lil' Kim) was kind of like my alter ego," she added. "Because they're like, 'You've got to speak up,' and I'd be like, 'Can you hear me now?'"