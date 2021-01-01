Selena Gomez sings better in Spanish

Selena Gomez is convinced her vocals sound better in Spanish.

The Come & Get It hitmaker has debuted De Una Vez (At Once), her first solo Spanish-language tune in almost a decade, and shared that the track, about healing from heartache, is part of a project she has been wanting to develop for years.

"I'm so, so proud of my heritage," the singer, who has Mexican ancestry, told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, adding: "I actually think I sing better in Spanish."

Explaining that singing in the language "was a lot of work", Gomez noted: "you cannot mispronounce anything".

"It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for," she said.

"I think Spanish came very naturally to me," Gomez went on, admitting that whole parts of the song challenged her, she was quick to pick up the pronunciation.

"There were obviously moments where there were specific timing (sic), there were cues that were so quick that I had to learn that were challenging, but as far as being able to say, and speak, and roll my Rs, and do all of that (in song), that's already in me, thank goodness," she exclaimed.

"You're starting to listen to half-English, half-Spanish (songs) on the radio more than ever," Gomez contemplated.

"And it's a really exciting time. And I think that I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it," she gushed.