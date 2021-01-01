Kesha credits Demi Lovato for new alien-summoning hobby

Kesha has credited Demi Lovato for her new hobby - summoning and channelling aliens.

The High Road hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight that after talking to Demi for a previous episode of her podcast Kesha and the Creepies, she was inspired to look further into the extraterrestrial subject they'd discussed.

"I loved the conversation we had because... there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded," Kesha explained.

"(I told my family), 'All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.' And they're like, 'OK'," the singer went on.

"I'm like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It's my new hobby because of Demi Lovato," she shared.

During their podcast chat, Demi spoke to Kesha about her time with ET expert Dr Steven Greer in Joshua Tree, California, as she recalled: "What happened was we saw this really, really bright light."

She recounted: "First of all, this blue orb kept floating in front of us, like 20 or 30 feet away. When I would try to walk up to it, it would just hop another 20-30 feet back. So I could never chase it or get to it, but I was trying."