Olivia Rodrigo makes UK chart history as Drivers License debuts at Number 1

Rising star Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived as Drivers License lands straight in at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart with record-breaking streaming numbers, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



Billed as the singer, songwriter, and actor’s debut original single, Drivers License enters at the summit with an impressive 95,000 chart sales, including 10.9 million streams across the week.



Drivers License racked up almost 2.407m streams in 24 hours on Tuesday 12 January. Shape of You previously held the 24-hour record in 2017 with 2.274m streams.



Olivia also enjoys the biggest opening week of overall chart sales for a Number 1 debut single in nearly five years, since Zayn’s Pillowtalk in February 2016.



At 17 years and 10 months old, Rodrigo joins an elite club of artists to score a UK Number 1 single before their 18th birthday. The last was Jawsh 685, who hit Number 1 with Savage Love last year at 17 years and 7 months old.



Meanwhile, last week’s Number 1, Little Mix’s Sweet Melody, drops to 2, and Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow slips a place to 3, while Meduza’s Paradise ft. Dermot Kennedy hits a new peak, up three places to 7.



US singer-songwriter SZA continues to climb with her latest track Good Days, leaping 14 places to Number 14, as does legendary DJ Tiesto with The Business, up ten spots to Number 21. Goosebumps by house producer HVME is also on the climb, rising 12 places to 25.



Further down, there are three new entries in this week’s Top 40. Bugzy Malone’s Notorious ft. Chip enters at 30, earning the rapper his fourth Top 40 hit. The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears lands at 34, and Saweetie’s Best Friend ft. Doja Cat is new at 35, the US rapper’s highest charting single to date.