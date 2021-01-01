Ariana Grande teams up with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for 34+35 remix

Ariana Grande has recruited two of the music industry's hottest stars - Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat - for her 34+35 remix.

The Thank U, Next star began teasing the remix on her social media pages earlier this week, sharing a clip of a television set broadcasting three unidentified women. She then shared a cartoon of herself, Megan and Doja on her Instagram page - all sporting '60s style beehives - and wrote alongside it: "tonight @dojacat @theestallion."

A lyric video for the remix also featured the cartoon likenesses of the three women.

The saucy song sees the trio wax lyrical about satisfying sexual needs "all night".

"Can we stay up all night, f**k a jet lag/You bring your fine a*s and overnight bag," Doja Cat raps, while Megan adds later in her verse: "Rock you like a baby/But you know I'm 'bout to keep you up. Welcome to my channel and/Today I'm bout to teach you sum."

The original version of 34+35 features on Ariana's sixth studio album Positions, which she released last October.