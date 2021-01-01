NEWS Marianne Faithfull and Warren Ellis collaborate on a new poetry and music album Newsdesk Share with :





The 73-year-old singer and the multi-instrumentalist composer have confirmed details of their upcoming 'She Walks In Beauty' collection - which is set to be released on April 30 - and she has been eyeing up the project for a long time.



Referencing her long-time friend and manager Francois Ravard, Marianne said: "It was Francois who put it together and made it happen.



“And it was him who persuaded Warren to commit, which was really difficult because Warren’s doing so many things.”



They worked on the record in part at her London home just before and after lockdown, and Marianne - who battled Covid-19 herself - has admitted it could be her last.



She told The Guardian newspaper: "I may not be able to sing ever again. Maybe that’s over. I would be incredibly upset if that was the case, but, on the other hand, I am 74.



"I don’t feel cursed and I don’t feel invincible. I just feel f****** human. But what I do believe in, which gives me hope, I do believe in miracles.



"You know, the doctor, this really nice National Health doctor, she came to see me and she told me that she didn’t think my lungs would ever recover.



"And where I finally ended up is: OK, maybe they won’t, but maybe, by a miracle, they will. I don’t know why I believe in miracles. I just do."



Although she has recovered from the illness, she is still suffering with a few lasting effects.



She explained: "Three things: the memory, fatigue and my lungs are still not OK – I have to have oxygen and all that stuff.



"The side-effects are so strange. Some people come back from it but they can’t walk or speak. Awful.”