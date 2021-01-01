NEWS Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick to collaborate on new fundraising song Newsdesk Share with :





Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick are planning to hit the studio together for an unlikely collaboration after she reached out to him on Twitter in December.



The Walk On By singer hit headlines at the end of last year when she started asking questions about the names of Chance and The Weeknd - and both were thrilled to be on the singer's radar.



And now Chance has gone one step further by agreeing to team up with Dionne in the studio for a new track, titled Nothing's Impossible, with sales benefiting the pair's favourite causes.



In a new Twitter video, Dionne said, "Chance and I will be getting in the studio very, very soon. It's gonna be a pleasure working with him and his organisation, called SocialWorks, as he's working with mine, Hunger: Not Impossible.



"We're going to try to do some wonderful things for people that are desperately in need... so keep your eyes and ears open, because we're getting in that studio soon and we're going to give you something that you cannot resist."



Chance shared her video and added: "THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD FOR SO MANY!! THANK YOU DIONNE THE SINGER!! WE GON MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH THIS ONE (sic)!!"



His message referenced the odd couple's Twitter exchange last month, when Dionne asked: "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this... I am now Dionne the Singer."