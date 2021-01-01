Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband on fifth anniversary of his death

Celine Dion has paid tribute to her husband Rene Angelil on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The My Heart Will Go On singer's spouse and manager passed away on 14 January in 2016, and Celine shared a sweet snap of her hand holding Rene's on Instagram on Thursday.

"Rene, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you. We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us," she wrote in a heartfelt message to accompany the photo.

“And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Rene passed away aged 73 after losing his battle with throat cancer.

Celine married Rene in 1995, and they have three sons together - Rene-Charles,19, and 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The singer later revealed that despite the fact Rene is no longer living - she's still very much in love with him.

"I am still in love,” she said. “Once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.”