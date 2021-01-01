Miley Cyrus climbed the Roosevelt Hotel naked for pal's birthday

Miley Cyrus has stunned fans by revealing she stripped off and staged a daring stunt as part of pal Wayne Coyne's 59th birthday celebrations last year.

The pop star has shared some throwback snaps with the Flaming Lips frontman, who turned 60 on Wednesday, on her Instagram Story. She also revealed one early morning snap of her standing with Wayne with her hand over her face was taken outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood after she had bared all for him.

"Standing on Hollywood Blvd morning after a rager," she captioned the post, "I climbed the Roosevelt (hotel) sign naked."

The hotel is a big part of Miley's wild days - she used to be a regular at Jeff Beacher's Madhouse, which was housed at the Roosevelt.

Miley also shared other memorable moments from her friendship with Wayne, including a snap of them hanging out with Blondie singer Debbie Harry.

Miley and Wayne first worked together in 2014, when the Wrecking Ball star added her voice to two tracks on the Flaming Lips album With a Little Help from My Fwends, which was a tribute to the Beatles record Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.