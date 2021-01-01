NEWS Demi Lovato's hard-hitting docu-series to open South by Southwest festival Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovatos YouTube Originals docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will open the 2021 South by Southwest online festival in Texas.



SXSW Online will launch on 16 March with the much-anticipated project, which chronicles the pop star's life leading up to and including her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.



Director Michael D. Ratner captured Demi's physical, emotional and mental breakdown and her subsequent transformation for the hard-hitting series.



"It’s impressive and rare to see a pop superstar tell their story so authentically and without pretence," Janet Pierson, the director of film at SXSW says. "We’re privileged to present this intimate journey told with such vulnerability. Demi Lovato’s profound interest in mental health awareness is helping change the landscape of a crucial issue in this year of national and international trauma and loss."



SXSW's full schedule will be announced on 15 February.

Demi says the drug overdose was her "darkest point" and she feels grateful to be able to face her past and share her journey with fans.



"There has been so much that I've wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right," she posted on social media.



"Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I'm so excited to finally share this story with you that I've held on to for the last 2 years."



The first two episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will debut on the star's YouTube channel on 23 March.