Gwen Stefani had relationship 'insecurity' just before Blake Shelton proposal

Blake Shelton's marriage proposal to Gwen Stefani came at the perfect time because the pop rocker had started to suffer from feelings of insecurity regarding the future of their relationship.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker had turned 51 shortly before Blake popped the question in October, and Gwen admitted her birthday had brought about an unexpected feeling of anxiety about their five-year romance.

"It's funny because he (Blake) had the ring and it was right around my birthday," Gwen recalled on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I was kinda getting a little bit anxious, like, 'Wait a minute, what are we doing? I don't need to ever get married again, but what is happening?' I started to have a little insecurity so it (the proposal) was right on time," she shared.

Although Gwen acknowledged she had mixed feelings about walking down the aisle again following her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale, she knew early on in the relationship the love she found with Blake was something special.

"What don't I love about Blake...?" she contemplated, gushing: "He's just such a good guy, he's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth (sic)," she gushed. "It all sounds generic but it's just all so true."

Gwen continued: "(Blake is) so gifted and so unique and talented. He really is just my best friend and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come."

Reflecting on her mood before the proposal, she added: "It's weird how things happen and how you don't see things that are right around the corner."