J.Lo had to scrap big party plans for mum's 75th birthday

Jennifer Lopez had to abandon plans to celebrate her mother's 75th birthday with a huge party last month, due to COVID restrictions.

J.Lo had planned to stage a blow-out bash, bringing family and friends from all over the world together, but health and safety restrictions meant she had to keep the party small.

"We kept hoping that by the end of the year things would be a little bit back to normal," the star told Live With Kelly & Ryan.

"It was just me and my two sisters and her grandchildren, and that was it," she shared, "but she loved it. That's all she wanted."

The Dance Again singer also posted footage and photos from the surprise party she threw for Guadalupe Rodriguez on 12 December to social media.

"Surprise," Lopez captioned a video.

"Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much. We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever," she gushed.

J.Lo surprised her mum by inviting other family members to call into the event via Zoom, which was how her twins, 12-year-old Emme and Max, were able to deliver a sweet birthday message to their grandma.