Cardi B's WAP video cost $1 million to make

Cardi B has claimed it cost $1 million (£770,000) to shoot the music video for WAP.

The promo for Cardi and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion's explicit 2020 hit - which saw the girls film at a mansion with real-life snakes with appearances from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani - cost the eye-watering sum, Cardi told a fan on Twitter.

First of all, the Press rapper shared that the video for her 2017 major-label debut single, Bodak Yellow, cost just $15,000 (£11,000).

She wrote: "Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . (sic)"

A follower then replied: "girl that’s a lot (sic)"

However, the 28-year-old star responded with the cost of WAP, Money, and Please Me, which came to $400,000 (£300,000) and $900,000 (£660,424), respectively.

She wrote back: "Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Megan recently revealed she and Cardi were terrified of shooting with the reptiles.

"OK, so what's crazy is neither one of us had been around snakes before… I was like, 'Friend, I don't know if I can lay in snakes'," Megan told The Jonathan Ross Show in December.

"But Cardi B asked me to lay in some snakes, I've got to lay in the snakes for my girl.. I made friends with one who was on me the whole time. Cardi was so scared," the Savage hitmaker recalled.