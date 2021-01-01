Mariah Carey: 'Covid-19 lockdown has been good for my voice'

The Covid-19 lockdown has done wonders for Mariah Carey's voice.

Resting up since March without any gigs has allowed the pop diva to give her vocals a break, and she has insisted she's sounding better than ever.

"Honestly, for me this whole year with Covid and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there's a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff," the Hero singer said during an appearance on The Roots drummer Ahmir Thompson's Questlove Supreme podcast.

"Taking off work has really helped my voice. I think in a lot of ways, just being able to have, like, stress-free... And everyone's like, 'Oh, you've got to get back in a studio... You gotta, like, get back to singing'. And I'm like, 'I know'... When I'm under pressure... every part of my voice is screwed up."