NEWS Megan Thee Stallion sparks speculation she will feature on Ariana Grande's '34+35' remix





The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker commented on the 'positions' singer's visual Instagram clip of the track, which features two mystery artists with a question mark over their faces and Ariana inside a television box, with a series of eyes emoji.



And now fans believe Megan is one of the two singers on the remix, with others suggesting the likes of Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj might be the other artist.



It's not known when the track will be released at the time of writing.



Ariana previously teased a duet between herself and Doja and gushed about how in awe she is of the 'Say So' hitmaker.



She said: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her.



"I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

"But I love her so much. I love her personality.



"I love what she brings to the table musically.



"She's just such a breath of fresh air.



"I think she's brilliant and so talented.



"And she produces, and she does everything herself.



"I love that. It's fantastic.



"We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.



"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'



"And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'"