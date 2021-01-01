Foo Fighters celebrate Dave Grohl's Birthday with new track 'Waiting On A War'

Hot on the heels of “No Son of Mine," Foo Fighters unleash another dose of Medicine at Midnight in the form of “Waiting on a War”. The track is a sprawling melodic opus that gradually builds to a patented FF rave-up.If “Waiting on a War” seems to have an especially emotional heft to its lyrics, well, that’s because it does. Dave Grohl recounts the personal anecdote that inspired the song:Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, “Daddy, is there going to be a war?” My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day.Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.Medicine at Midnight (out February 5th on Roswell Records/Columbia Records) is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:Making a FireShame ShameCloudspotterWaiting on a WarMedicine at MidnightNo Son of MineHolding PoisonChasing BirdsLove Dies YoungFoo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.