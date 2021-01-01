NEWS Cardi B claims it cost $1 million to shoot 'WAP' music video Newsdesk Share with :





The promo for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's explicit 2020 hit - which saw the girls film at a mansion with real-life snakes with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani - cost the eye-watering sum, Cardi has told a fan on Twitter.



First of all, the 'Press' rapper shared that the video for her 2017 major-label debut single, 'Bodak Yellow', cost $15,000.



She wrote: "Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . (sic)"



A follower then replied: "girl that’s a lot (sic)"



However, the 28-year-old star responded with the cost of 'WAP' and 'Money' and 'Please Me', which came to $400,000 and $900,000, respectively.



She wrote back: "Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! (sic)"



Meanwhile, Megan recently revealed she and Cardi were terrified of shooting with the reptiles.



The pair were initially hesitant as neither of them had been around the creatures before, and the 'Savage' hitmaker eventually "made friends" with one of them though her pal wasn't so comfortable.



She said: "OK, so what's crazy is neither one of us had been around snakes before… I was like, 'Friend, I don't know if I can lay in snakes.'



"But Cardi B asked me to lay in some snakes, I've got to lay in the snakes for my girl.. I made friends with one who was on me the whole time. Cardi was so scared."



The 25-year-old rapper added that she was pleased with the positive response to the track and doesn't care about the people who are "offended" by the raunchy lyrics.



She said: "I really appreciate all the positive comments.



"The song is about women owning their bodies, their sexuality. I don't know why me talking about my WAP is offending anyone. Forget what the haters have to say.



"Sometimes when women speak about sex it makes people feel uncomfortable. It's 2020, why am I not allowed to talk about my body? Let me talk about what I'm going to do to you.”