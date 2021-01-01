Azealia Banks slams critics over 'cat boiling' misunderstanding

Azealia Banks has defended the crazy cat video she posted online and then deleted, insisting she just wanted to honour her late pet.

The eccentric rapper became a trending subject on Twitter earlier this week, when footage of herself digging up the dead cat's remains and then appearing to boil them went viral.

Some critics were left appalled by what they saw, while others suggested Azealia was 'cooking' her pet, Lucifer, and planning to eat him.

The 212 star returned to social media on Wednesday to fire back at those who had slammed her and created the crazy story, calling them all "racist".

"this is very un-black lives matter of you all," she wrote on social media. "Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow. It's called taxidermy..."

Banks, who previously confessed to being a witch in 2016, added: "Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall... The cat's head is soaking in peroxide to fully clean him, then I'm taking him to a jewelry shop to have it gilded.

"Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not tough like me. You may indeed, kiss my witchy ass."

Azealia, 29, also took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off an altar she had created for Lucifer featuring the cat's skull, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, and a bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume, among other trinkets.