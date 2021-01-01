Phil Collins' ex lined up for Real Housewives of Miami reboot - report

Phil Collins' ex-wife Orianne Cevey is reportedly being lined up for a potential reboot of the Real Housewives of Miami.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, U.S. TV network Bravo is "revisiting" the show - which initially ran from 2011 to 2013 and made household names of stars including Larsa Pippen - and having "preliminary conversations for a potential return".

Sources told the outlet that bosses are considering bringing back some former cast members, as well as adding some new faces - with Cevey among those in the running.

Cevey has hit headlines in recent months due to her and Collins' split turning increasingly bitter. The former couple originally parted ways in 2006 after seven years of marriage but reconciled in 2015, until parting ways again last year. The Against All Odds singer is suing Cevey, his third wife, and her current husband Thomas Bates to try and evict them from the property he claims he still owns.

Page Six added that singer Paulina Rubio is also apparently among the potential stars set to be cast in the reboot.