Jason Derulo apologises after Twitter account is hacked

Jason Derulo has apologised after hackers breached his Twitter account and posted hurtful and offensive messages.

Odd tweets began being posted on the Savage Love star's page on Tuesday, with fans realising something was wrong when they turned nasty.

"Shake sum a*s you sexy juicy f**got," one tweet addressed to YouTube make-up mogul James Charles read, while another featured a direct message conversation with singer Imogen Heap in which she was labelled a "d**k rider".

The hackers then seemed to claim credit for the breach, tweeting: "All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squads. Labeled or not, it was us. No one else can do it just how we smoked Addison Rae, Dixie, anyone you can think of our victims."

During the hack, fans discovered they could access Derulo's Twitter account themselves by using the password "jasonderulo", before the singer appeared to have regained control of his page at around 3.45pm.

"Sorry y’all. Obviously my account was hacked today," he posted.