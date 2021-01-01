Shakira sells music catalogue to Hipgnosis

Shakira has sold her music publishing catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs.

The Colombian singer has become the latest signing for the music organisation, who have already acquired the entire catalogues of Lindsey Buckingham and Jimmy Iovine in 2021, and 50 per cent of Neil Young's songs.

In a statement, Shakira said: "Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At eight years old - long before I sang - I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well.

"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself. I know Hipgnosis will be a great home for my catalogue - and I'm so happy to partner with this company led by Merck (Mercuriadis, Founder of Hipgnosis Songs) who truly values artists and their creations and is an ally to songwriters everywhere who care deeply about the continued life of their songs."

As well as acquiring 100 per cent of Shakira's catalogue - comprising 145 songs - Hipgnosis has purchased the singer's publishing and writer's share of income.

Mercuriadis added in a statement: "One step at a time, this incredible woman from Colombia has evolved into one of the most famous and influential people in the world. What no one should ever take for granted is that she is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded.

"She is a superb creator who has led the charge from what was massive physical success to now having bigger success in streaming than most of her contemporaries. This is the result of her being a determined force of nature and having written songs the world is incredibly passionate about. It's wonderful for us to welcome, Shakira, the Queen of Latin Music and much more, to the Hipgnosis family."