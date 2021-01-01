NEWS Adam Lambert plots two birthday shows at Los Angeles' fabled Roxy Theatre Newsdesk Share with :





Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.



The star will livestream the show twice on 29 January, his actual birthday, for fans.



"I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide," Adam said in a statement. "Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour.



"The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from (2020 album) Velvet plus plenty of our older favourites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!"



The first gig will be broadcast from 3pm ET. A second will air at 10pm ET.



Lambert was billed to perform a five-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian last spring, but that, along with a solo tour and dates with Queen, was scrapped due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.



The singer shot to fame on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009. and began performing with British rock band Queen in 2011.