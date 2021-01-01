NEWS Lana Del Rey: 'I don't appreciate being painted as a white Republican' Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Del Rey has taken aim at critics of her controversial remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump in a recent interview.



The Summertime Sadness singer reflected on the outgoing president's four-year tenure during an interview with BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac, branding him a "crazy person" and a narcissist. She later addressed the recent Capitol riots, which she likened to "disassociated rage", and suggested that Trump may not have knowingly incited the riot.



Following backlash from listeners, Lana returned to Instagram to share a video statement, in which she said: "I really don't appreciate being painted as some white Republican whos always been given everything and supports the incite of the Capitol riot.



"I personally don't get it. I just think sometimes because of the way I look, it's easy to paint this picture, but man, did I struggle to become the genuine singer-songwriter I am. People do not last a long time in my workplace... it's fun to tear people down, but it really discourages them from moving onto their next project."



She continued: "This is my story, I'm telling it... I'm the wrong person to come for when it comes to not being inclusive or liberal. Not that I ever focused on either one. I always just focused on the music, but if people want to make it political, I'm down, but listen to the entirety of the 40-minute interview. So... I don't want to have to focus on this, but it is what it is. I'd love to get the point one day where we just talk about the music, but until that day, I want you to know my story."



Lana had earlier defended her comments in a post on Twitter, as she insisted that they had been misconstrued for clickbait.



"Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America," she wrote. "I'll say it again I don't appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context."