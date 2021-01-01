NEWS Matty Healy to play some 'intimate' gigs later this year if 'small shows' are allowed Newsdesk Share with :





Matty Healy would like to play some 'intimate' gigs later in the year if 'small shows' are allowed.



The 1975 have just cancelled all of their touring commitments for 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



However, the 'Love It If We Made It' hitmaker has since said he would be the first to hit the stage if the government gives the green light for performances with a limited audience to go ahead this autumn or winter.



He wrote on his Instagram Story: "If COVID does clean up a bit and 'small shows' are available in like the autumn or winter I will definitely do that s***.



"One or two intimate small shows (if possible!)"



Matty and co were due to play gigs in Europe, the US and London's Finsbury Park.



In a statement announcing their decision to scrap their tour dates, the band said on social media: “We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021.



“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring. So that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later.”



Despite axing the gigs, the 'Love Me' group are hard at work on a follow-up to last year's 'Notes On An Conditional Form'.



They added: “We’re currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so.”