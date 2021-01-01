The 1975 scrap plans to tour in 2021 due to Covid

British rockers The 1975 have cancelled all their 2021 shows due to ongoing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Healy and his bandmates made the announcement to fans on Tuesday, explaining they don't want to put the health of their fans or crew at risk so they will be offering a refund on tickets.

"These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people," the statement said.

"Until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later."

The band then offered some better news for fans by revealing plans to keep busy during 2021 by working on a new album.

Meanwhile, America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently suggested concerts could return "sometime in the fall of 2021" if enough people are inoculated and the buildings improve their ventilation systems and ask fans to provide proof of vaccination.