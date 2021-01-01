NEWS Ciara had to wear a facemask during labour Newsdesk Share with :





Ciara has recalled the "crazy" moment she was asked to wear a mask while giving birth last year.



The 35-year-old singer says medical staff in the delivery room advised the Goodies star to cover her face throughout the labour in July last year to reduce the risk of Covid-19.



"My obstetrician, who’s delivered all my babies, was not playing any games about this Covid," Ciara tells Self magazine. "I literally made my first push with Win and then he was like, 'She needs a mask on. Get a mask on'.



"It happened so fast, so I still had my mask down. But he was like, 'Oh, no, no. She gonna put that mask on'. My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good. But it was like, 'Wow, this is crazy. I’m having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"



Thankfully the delivery went well and Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed a healthy son named Win Harrison.



Ciara and Russell also have six year-old son Future and daughter Sienna, three, and the 1,2 Step singer has been reflecting on her experiences of parenting during the pandemic. The star says she is learning to “embrace” life in lockdown and make the best of the situation.



"I don't even know if you can call it organised chaos, but it is to some degree,” she added. “Sometimes not even the most organised, to be honest.



"But I'm enjoying it all. I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, hey, this is a unique time.”