NEWS Azealia Banks stuns fans with pet-boiling video Newsdesk Share with :





Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.



The rap star has since removed the footage she posted on Instagram after revealing her pet, named Lucifer, had passed.



"Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty," Banks captioned one of the videos, according to the Daily Mail.



"Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve," she added.



The cat apparently died months ago, with Banks reportedly explaining: "A lot of you guys don’t know, Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we're digging him up for the very first time."



She added: "She's coming back to life c****"



One follower wrote: "omg i cant believe that Azealia just cook her cat from the dead and it was buried (sic)," while another exclaimed: "WARNING - if you are triggered by images of cruelty to animals scroll past anything to do with Azealia Banks today".



Banks previously fell foul of animal lovers in late 2016 after posting and deleting footage of herself cleaning out a closet of blood and chicken feathers and boasting about witchcraft.



Armed with a sandblaster, facemask and cleaning supplies, she said: "The amount of c**p that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my God. Three years' worth of brujeria."



She noted at the time: "Real witches do real things. In case you didn't know, brujeria is the Spanish word for witchcraft."