NEWS Drake once fined by NBA coach for tardiness Newsdesk Share with :





Rap superstar Drake was once fined $500 (£370) by the Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr after showing up late to hitch a ride on the basketball team's plane.



The God's Plan hitmaker is a big sports fan and serves as the ambassador for his hometown heroes, the Toronto Raptors, and on one occasion was even invited to jet to Los Angeles with the San Francisco, California-based team following the Warriors' home game against the Raptors.



However, when it was time to board, Drake was nowhere to be found - and nor were the team's stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.



"Years ago, we had a home game, and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren't on the plane," Kerr shared at a press conference before the Warriors' game against the Raptors on Sunday.



"We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake," he went on.



He then revealed: "Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph, and I fined all three of them for being late, and Drake paid his $500 fine!"



The hip-hop star no longer has to depend on others for rides on private jets after purchasing his customised plane, nicknamed Air Drake, in 2019.