Liam Payne sells 'haunted' retreat

Liam Payne has sold the mountain retreat his ex believed was haunted.



According to the Daily Mail, the Monte Nido California hideaway, which features a meditation room, cellar and library, sold for just over $10 million (£7.5 million) after the singer knocked $4 million (£3 million) off the asking price.

The five-bedroom pad has been on the market since 2018.



Liam had lived on the property with ex Cheryl when she was pregnant with their son, Bear, who is now three, but she reportedly refused to enter rooms in the home as she was convinced the place was haunted.



The former One Direction star told The Sun in 2017 a stranger told his mother the place was haunted by the ghost of the previous owner.



"Cheryl wouldn't stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby," he admitted, explaining: "I've seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off."



Pondering: "If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you," Liam shared: "But Cheryl was like, 'I'm not sleeping upstairs'. So we slept downstairs in the cinema room."