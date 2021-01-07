Kim Kardashian and Kanye West receive apology from TikTok star over meet-up claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have received an apology from TikTok star Cole Carrigan after he was sent a cease-and-desist letter from their former bodyguard over meet-up allegations.

The make-up influencer hit headlines last week when he posted videos in which he claimed he was summoned to meet the rapper via a "former bodyguard" at a W Hotel in Los Angeles in November. He never mentioned Steve Stanulis directly but shared alleged direct messages which featured his image and name.

"Not confirming or denying these texts between me and his security guard," Carrigan captioned the original video.

Carrigan was later sent a cease-and-desist letter from Stanulis' lawyer, and filmed a new video in front of the letter in which he said: "In order to for me to stay out of court and not get sued, I have to issue an apology to Mr. West and Kim Kardashian West. So hi, Kim, if you're watching this, I am so sorry, I honestly did this for the simple fact that your husband voted for Trump, and we simply can't have that clownery in America, so you're welcome."

Carrigan jokingly concluded: "Second of all, I hope this doesn't ruin the chances of me getting on the KKW (Beauty) PR list, because I've been dying for those contour sticks."

The cease-and-desist letter stated that Carrigan should apologise to the superstar couple, as well as Stanulis. However, Carrigan didn't mention the latter in the video.

In a legal letter sent to Carrigan last week, the bodyguard's lawyer denied the claims.

"As you know, these images are not authentic, and the statements you made are completely and entirely false. In fact, our client hereby denies ever meeting you, speaking with you or, more broadly, even knowing of your identity prior to January 7, 2021," it reads. "As such, our client denies, in the strongest terms, all of these false and defamatory statements involving his name and likeness."