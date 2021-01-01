Mary J. Blige celebrates her 50th birthday with star-studded virtual party

Mary J. Blige celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday with a virtual party featuring famous friends including Missy Elliott, Common and Gabrielle Union.

The all-day "surprise birthday bash" also saw gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard sing Happy Birthday, while Blige's nearest and dearest took the time to leave messages for the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday, dearest darling Mary. I am so glad I get to live in a time and space where you exist… I am beyond thrilled that I have had moments to share the soft side of you and the exuberant side of you as well,” Angela Bassett said.

While Common added: "You’re looking more beautiful, more vibrant, more in your greatness. You’re an inspiration. You’ve always been one of my favourite artists, and people I’ve gotten to connect with, in this whole business. And I always crushed on you when I was younger — when we were younger … You’re the queen."

Meanwhile, Mary marked her big day by taking to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot, in which she showed off her incredible figure in a barely-there gold bikini.

"HAPPY BDAY TO THE QUEEN OF ALL QUEENS @therealmaryjblige I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ROYAL EMPRESS," Busta Rhymes commented on the post, while Tamar Braxton enthused: "I love you with my entire heart. hbd (happy birthday)."