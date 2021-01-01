NEWS Selena Gomez hooking up with Kelis for second season of cooking show Newsdesk Share with :





Kelis and Curtis Stone will be among the top chefs helping Selena Gomez become a better cook in the upcoming second season of her hit HBO Max show Selena + Chef.



The singer and actress shared a teaser for the new season on social media on Monday, revealing she'll be back in the kitchen with her grandfather, learning how to perfect some of her favourite meals with the help of virtual experts, also including Graham Elliot, Aarti Sequeira, and Jose Andres.



"As you all know by now, I'm not the best cook," Selena confesses in the clip, "but I'm not going to stop trying to get better. So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs."



In the video, one cooking session goes awry when flames leap from a wok and set off the star's smoke detector, but the finished results of her efforts look good as she tackles tapas, Asian bananas foster, and mole chicken with the help of her virtual chefs.



The first season of Selena + Chef launched last summer, and the popstar and Sequeira prepared her Thanksgiving holiday special, Selena + Aarti: Friendsgiving, in November, when the Indian chef helped Gomez cook a turkey for the first time.



Gomez will continue to donate thousands to a food-related charity of the professional chef's choosing at the end of each episode.



The second season of the hit streaming show will be available from 21 January.