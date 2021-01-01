NEWS Blue will tone down the dance moves for their 20th anniversary tour Newsdesk Share with :





The 'One Love' hitmakers - comprised of Duncan James, Antony Costa, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan - have seen their plans for live shows put on hold due to the pandemic, but they have already put some thought into their energetic routines.



Antony told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Prior to the pandemic we were still doing the odd gig here and there so we still know all the dance moves.



“There won’t be any back-flips involved though. You don’t want to see greying 40-year-old men trying to be 20-year-olds.



“When we did gigs in the past we said, ‘Boys, let’s not do the dad dance or Uncle K***head at a wedding.' "



The group - who formed in 2000 and released their debut album 'All Rise' in 2001 - were inspired by the likes of The Temptations for their moves, and while dancing will remain part of their live act, they don't want to embarrass themselves.



He added: “When we were younger we were always looking at people like The Temptations. What they did was slick and it was great.



"For us, we’ve got to dance to our songs, but you don’t want to start jumping up and down and jumping off the stage, trying to be cool.



“We’re still very lucky to do a job we love, and I can’t wait to get back on that stage.”



Meanwhile, bandmate Duncan previously revealed the quartet have stayed close friends over the years.



He said: "We're really close. We've always been close and never swapped a member out or had a fallout. We've been the best of friends for 20 years and have always stuck by each other.



"We've been through highs and lows together and we're genuinely close. I don't think many bands can say that. We'll always be there for each other, until the day one of us dies."