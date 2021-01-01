Gary Barlow's The Crooner Sessions returns for another round

Gary Barlow's The Crooner Sessions have made a welcome comeback, following the huge success of the starry duets last year.

The Take That star virtually teamed up with a long list of fellow singers including Cliff Richard, Niall Horan and Jessie J for the performances during England's first lockdown, which aired live on his Instagram page and on YouTube.

And now Gary is set to introduce a whole host of new duet partners for the second instalment of The Crooner Sessions as England is again placed in strict lockdown measures.

Gary teased Monday's premiere on his Instagram page on Sunday, telling fans that the "legendary" mystery guest is someone who had their first hit in the year he was born.

His followers were quick to start speculating about the person's identity, with the majority guessing correctly that it was Rod Stewart - as he had his first hit Maggie May in 1971, when Gary was born. Fans tuned in to see the pair collaborate on Rod's 1991 tune Rhythm of My Heart.

The sessions will continue on Instagram at 5pm GMT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.