Taylor Swift ties Michael Jackson's U.S. albums chart feat

Taylor Swift has tied with Michael Jackson for the fourth most weeks at number one on the U.S. albums chart after taking Evermore back to the top.

The pop star's surprise follow-up to last year's bestselling release Folklore was released in December, and spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 at the end of 2020.

Playboi Carti's Christmas Eve release Whole Lotta Red knocked Swift's album off the top last week but it's back to claim a third week at number one.

Swift now has a total of 51 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, tying Jackson for the fourth-most weeks at the summit - only the Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Garth Brooks have more.

Swift is only one week shy of tying Brooks for third place with a full year's worth of number ones - 52.

Evermore was preceded by the album Folklore, which was also released as a surprise in summer 2020. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spent eight weeks at the top. Folklore was the only album to sell over one million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

Thanks to Folklore's success, the Shake It Off hitmaker has shattered yet another U.S. chart record - she's now the only artist to score five top-selling albums of the year, with the alternative album joining other bestsellers like 2019's Lover and 2009's Fearless.

The feat breaks a tie with Adele, who scored the top-selling album of the year four times in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016 with the albums 21 and 25.