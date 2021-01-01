Paula Abdul caught video co-star Keanu Reeves with his pants down

Paula Abdul once caught Keanu Reeves playing air guitar in his underwear and to this day she doesn't think the movie star knows she saw him rocking out.

The two stars were paired up for Paula's 1991 Rush Rush music video and the singer/dancer recalls she had a great laugh on set with The Matrix star, who was still new to the business at the time.

She also got the chance to check out Reeves almost naked when she went to his trailer to welcome him to the shoot.

"I went to introduce myself and I heard music playing and the door to his trailer was slightly ajar," the 58-year-old told The Talk. "I knocked on it. Nothing. I slowly pushed it open and he had headphones on and he was full-on air guitaring in his underwear.

"I just said, 'OK..., I'll meet him on set!'"

Reeves, 56, had his breakout role in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989.