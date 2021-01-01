Ashanti & Keyshia Cole's VERZUZ battle stalls again

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole have been forced to postpone their VERZUZ back catalogue battle for a second time.

The online event was pushed back last month after Ashanti revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus, and now it has stalled again.

"This has been an emotional week," a statement on the platform reads. "In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’re going back to separate locations for a bit.

"We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks."

The VERZUZ battle was scheduled to take place on 9 January.

Ashanti assured fans she had beaten Covid in a New Year's Day post on Instagram, writing: "Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago."